Local urgent care have new protocols in place for COVID-19

TUCSON (KVOA) - Pre-COVID-19, we could walk into an urgent care, be seen and walk out, but times are different. Now, new procedures are in place.

For example, you wake up tomorrow morning with a cough. Pre pandemic, we would assume it is a cold but now we are left wondering…

"Could this be Coronavirus," questioned Dr. Misty Colvin, Northwest Urgent Care Medical Director.

If you find yourself in this situation, what do you do?

Dr. Colvin suggests contacting your primary care doctor first.

"We are very happy to see anyone who feels they need testing. There are many reasons to seek testing for COVID. For patients who are having more severe complications like shortness of breath, chest pain, difficulty breathing, we would urge them to seek help at the Emergency Room."

Different protocols are in place for Northwest Urgent Care.

"We are often asking patients to wait in their cars so they are not in the lobby along with the person who may be injured their hand and possibly the person next to them with COVID symptoms," explained Dr. Colvin.

At Nextcare Urgent Care, busy is an understatement.

"Some of our clinics have been seeing up to 155 patients a day. The majority of those are COVID patients"

Dr. Richard Fleming said if you think you have COVID-19 or have been exposed to the virus…

"Not having any serious issues like shortness of breath, they can come to an urgent care and be seen at one of the clinics and get tested to see if they have it."

Depending on the circumstance, the Emergency Room could be the best option.

"Like shortness of breath, they should call 911 or go straight to an emergency room for evaluation," said Dr. Fleming.

Dr. Fleming told News 4 Tucson if you do not have medical insurance, no problem.

"Basically, you walk in, get put on the CARES Act and you walk out and there is no bill."

Urgent cares are still seeing patients with non-COVID related issues.

"We are doing our best to isolate those patients from the ones from in with COVID relates issues. Like having them come through a separate entrance than our COVID patients."

Another option Dr. Fleming suggests is Tele-Health.

"And that is even for non-COVID-related patients. A lot of patients come in with UTI's and other issues. Even rashes can be seen through our Tele-HEalth system and can avoid being seen."

Northwest and Nextcare told News 4 Tucson they try their best to see all patients day-of, but with the high volumes, it is not always possible. They said the best way to get in is to make an appointment.