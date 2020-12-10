AZ Bowl gets 12-noon slot on New Year’s Eve

TUCSON (KVOA) - One border region’s loss is another border region’s gain. The Sun Bowl in El Paso has traditionally played a New Year’s Eve kickoff at 12-noon on CBS, but, now, the Arizona Bowl in Tucson is taking that slot.

The Sun Bowl in El Paso was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, here in Tucson, the game will go on. However, fans will not be allowed in the stands. The Arizona Bowl will feature a participant from the Mountain West Championship game matched against a team from the MAC Championship contest

Executive Director Kym Adair has been part of the Bowl since the inception and is thrilled with how far the game has come: “Over the course of the last five years, the Arizona Bowl has worked hard to create a game that would not only bring a first-class college football matchup to Southern Arizona but also shine a national spotlight on our incredible community. This year, we will be able to shine the biggest spotlight of them all when CBS Sports broadcasts our game on New Year’s Eve.”

Adair added, “Our highest priority is the safety and health of the teams and our community. We are confident that the health protocols that we have instituted will enable us to broadcast a thrilling game while keeping all those involved protected. We are grateful for the loyalty and support that CBS Sports, the Mountain West and the Mid-American Conference have shown to the Arizona Bowl enabling us to make our network debut on December 31, 2020.”