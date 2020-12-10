6 UArizona wins big over rival ASU

TUCSON (KVOA) – The 6th ranked Arizona women’s basketball team remained unbeaten this young season after a dominating win over state rival ASU. Ari McDonald led the way for the Cats by scoring 22 points and grabbing 7 rebounds in the 65-37 victory.

Cate Reese had 13 points and 7 rebounds in the victory.

The Wildcats will put their unbeaten record on the line again on December 18th against Colorado. However, the program could try to schedule another “makeup” game within the next week.