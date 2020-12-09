An ‘Eviction Tsunami’ could be on the way to Pima County

TUCSON (KVOA) - Governor Doug Ducey said the safest place to be is inside your home. But in a few weeks, thousands of people could be getting the boot.

In September, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a temporary order to stop residential evictions through the end of the year. It states that people should not be ordered to leave if the person has not paid their full rent due to substantial loss of income, loss of work, a layoff or face extraordinary medical expenses.

Those facing evictions are now hoping Governor Doug Ducey will extend the moratorium before the new year.

Pima County Constable representing Precinct 9 Joe Ferguson, said that is the best advice is finding a solution as the December 31, 2020 deadline is fast approaching.

News 4 Tucson asked Ferguson if an extension is in the works.

"I am not aware of any possibility of the Federal Eviction Moratorium to be extended past December 31st. So we expect a lot of evictions to start happening in early January."

"The Governor has got people's blood all over his hands right now if they die from COVID from a result of losing their homes. He has it within his capabilities to extend the Moratorium and to make it easier to apply for those dollars with a stroke of a pen," said Tucson City Councilman Steve Kozachik.

Kozachik went on and said, it is not just tenants who are struggling, landlords are as well.

"They have bills to pay, too. Some of the conditions that Ducey has in his wherewithal to take care of is get the money and go straight into the landlord's hands. That achieves two things. It keeps people in their homes and it gives the landlord some cash to pay their own bills. Everybody wins."

Kozachik said the COVID-19 Pandemic is not going away anytime soon.

"And for anybody including the Governor, so assume that December 31st is some magical date and then on January 1st, the elixir fixer happens and the pandemic goes away, they are just smoking something."

So, once January 1st is up, tenants could be out.

"If you are struggling with your rent and facing eviction, talk to a friend. Talk to your family. Talk to your landlord," said Ferguson.

Kozachik and Ferguson said Arizonans need to fight for an extension and let their voices be heard, by contacting Governor Ducey.