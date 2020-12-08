UA student raising awareness and support for those impacted by epilepsy

TUCSON (KVOA)- One University of Arizona student is turning her grief into strength and power, hoping to bring awareness and support to those who are impacted by epilepsy.



Olivia Garcia launched a non-profit organization, The Brooklyn Foundation, in honor of her friend Brooklyn Mengarelli who lost her battle to epilepsy.



Garcia, who also struggles with the disorder, says she’s trying to make a difference with her organization and create an environment where others feel safe to speak out about their experiences.



“My main message going into this is that you are not alone, even though you're diagnosed with epilepsy, you're diagnosed with whatever you have, with whatever disability you have, you can still accomplish anything that you put your mindset to,” Garcia said.



The Brooklyn Foundation offers children and young adults who suffer from epilepsy meals, clothing and other essential resources.



There is also a support outlet called “Stronger Together,” where people can reach out and connect with others who may be on the same journey.

If you’d like to support the mission, visit here.

