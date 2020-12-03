Casino Del Sol announces voluntary closure to help slow spread of COVID-19

TUCSON (KVOA) - Casino Del Sol has announced they are voluntarily closing their facilities to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

The closure will begin Monday, Dec. 7.

Casino Del Sol plans to reopen on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021.

The casino released the following statement:

Dear Valued Guests,

Given the rising COVID-19 numbers in the state of Arizona, Pima County and the country, Casino Del Sol has made the decision together with the Pascua Yaqui Tribal Council to temporarily close Casino Del Sol, Casino of the Sun, the Resort, and Estrella at Casino Del Sol effective Monday, Dec. 7, 2020 at 11 a.m., with plans to reopen to the public on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021 at 8 a.m.

Our experience with safety, distancing, and cleaning protocols, has been both positive and effective. Yet we ask ourselves, what can we do as a part of this community to help slow the spread of the virus? The way we can help do that is by closing temporarily.

Sewailo Golf Club will remain open during this time. The Del Sol Marketplace will remain open with limited hours from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. The RV Park will also remain open.

Casino Del Sol employees will continue to be compensated during this time.

We are dedicated to our community (our team members, our guests, and Southern Arizona as a whole), and it is our top priority to ensure our community remains as safe and healthy as possible.

For more information, please visit www.casinodelsol.com/your-safety-matters.