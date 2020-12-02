Breakdown of Gov. Ducey’s new COVID-19 measures

TUCSON (KVOA) - Governor Doug Ducey said he is proud of Arizonans who have worn masks and have followed CDC guidelines. But the virus still present in the state. During a press conference Wednesday, Governor Ducey announced measures are in place.

Additional Dollars for Hospitals:

• $60 million to provide additional staffing at Arizona hospitals,

for a total of $85 million.

Vaccine Distribution:

• Arizona is expected to receive an initial shipment of COVID-19

vaccine doses in mid to late December, pending FDA approval.

• The distribution plan prioritizes health care workers,

educators, residents of long term care facilities, and vulnerable

populations.

• Executive Order ensuring Arizonans can receive the vaccine

without financial barriers.

Support for Restaurants:

• Executive Order making it easier for restaurants to expand

outdoor dining space.

• $100,000 for the Arizona Lodging and Tourism Association

to help restaurants and hotels strengthen sanitation and

mitigation practices, further protecting patrons and staff.

• $1 million for the Safest Outside Restaurant Assistance

Program to help restaurants and other dining establishments

expand outdoor dining options.

• $100,000 for the Arizona Restaurant Association to help

restaurants and other dining establishments safely and

effectively expand outdoor dining options for patrons.

Mitigation Requirements for Events:

• Executive Order enhancing health and safety requirements

for large public events approved by local cities, towns and

counties.

Governor Ducey said some Arizonans are wanting a "lockdown." He said that will only hurt the economy and feels the measures that are in place are aggressive enough for now.

"I believe we should instead focus on accountability and enforcing the rules we have in place now and taking a targeted approach to ensure we all participate in the safety precautions we know work."

Governor Ducey was asked about Mayor Regina Romero's curfew that begins Friday. He does not agree with her mandate.

"I do not know how the Mayor intends to enforce the curfew when she will not enforce the steps already in place."