Banner Health addresses ICU shortage, staffing and vaccine in Wednesday press conference

TUCSON - Banner Health has seen an increase in ICU beds occupied by Coronavirus patients and even staffing shortages across the state. On Wednesday they made it clear that they are ready for the challenge.

Dr. Marjorie Bessel, the CCO for Banner health said, "In the ICU covid patients occupy 50% of our ICU patients compared to 28% on November 1st. The increase in demand of ICU is almost all related to covid patients and in the Tucson market our ventilator use has increased by 200% again mainly driven by covid patients and now across the Tucson hospitals our covid patients account for 25% of all hospitalized patients."

Now that so many ICU beds are being taken by COVID patients, it is harder to be seen for other illnesses. Banner Health is hoping that when the vaccine is released, they will see these numbers drop.

Dr. Bessel continued, "We believe that we will be ready to administer vaccine by December 14th. If banner health receives vaccine December 14th or after we will be there and ready to deliver."

Banner Health did note that vaccines will be administered to healthcare workers first before the public and that the vaccine will be in short supply initially.

"So far we have secured over 1500 individuals. These are individuals who have already started or will start in the coming weeks we've also have plans to recruit for 900 more about 95% of those will be in the Arizona market."