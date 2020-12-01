Senator-Elect Kelly honoring Sen. McCain ahead of swearing in ceremony

TUCSON (KVOA)- Senator-Elect Mark Kelly visited late Senator John McCain’s grave today to honor his service during his time as senator.



In a statement to Twitter, the Senator-Elect said quote, “Senator McCain has been a hero of mine since I was a young pilot. He left a legacy of service to Arizona and country that can’t be matched, but that we should all strive towards.”



Senator-Elect Kelly is expected to be sworn in to the U.S. Senate seat Wednesday.