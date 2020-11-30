Local fulfillment center meeting hefty Cyber Monday demand

TUCSON (KVOA) - Many Tucsonans took advantage of Cyber Monday deals. Some said Cyber Monday had more appealing discounts than Black Friday. A lot of people will be doing most of their Christmas shopping online this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"All year it has been different. We slow down during summer we did not slow down this summer. The first two weeks when COVID hit, we were slow but after that, it has continued to grow," said Customs Backoffice Solutions Operations Manager Tiffany Pierson.

Custom Backoffice Solutions is a third party fulfillment center like Amazon.

"We have about 90 companies now. We have all their product in our warehouse. When we get an order online or over the phone, online, through the mail or even on Amazon we package it up and shit it out."

Busy was an understatement for the workers as items have been placed and need to be shipped out.

"We have shoes, photography equipment, tents, chilies, skincare products, CBD products."

Those items, including a wine purse have been selling like hotcakes.

"Pallets just coming in, we normally have maybe 10 a week which is kind of a busy week. We have had 25 a day," said Pierson.

"More and more people are choosing to shop online and have things delivered to their house. So I do not doubt there will be people out there looking to see those opportunities to take things off your porch," said Pima County Sheriff's Deputy Marissa Hernandez.

Hernandez said the porch pirates are ready to take advantage of the online order increase. But, there are ways to protect your packages.

"Sign up for text notifications to track the package. Try to see if somebody can be home to make sure the package is delivered," said Hernandez.

Between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, business is not slowing down anytime soon.

"It will continue even after that honestly. People are more comfortable with this. Myself included and it is a lot easier so I think this will continue," said Pierson.

Cyber Monday shattered sales records last year with shoppers spending $9.4 billion.

This year is expected to exceed that number.