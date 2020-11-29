UArizona researchers ask for three week shutdown and mask mandate

TUCSON (KVOA) - University of Arizona researchers sent a letter urging state leaders to implement a three week mandatory shelter-in-place order and a statewide mask mandate. Officials said if the request is not met, Arizona's hospital crisis will be a disaster.

The letter calls for three things:

A three week stay-at-home shutdown

A statewide mask mandate

Financial aid to struggling businesses and families during this stressful time.

Will Humble, the Executive Director of the Arizona Public Health Association, told News 4 Tucson without forceful restrictions Arizona hospitals will be disasterous.

"There's nothing that can be done to eliminate the hospital crisis," Humble said. "The time is past. The time for intervention was weeks ago."

Under Governor Doug Ducey's administration, there is no sign of implementing any state-wide order or allowing local governments to carry out their own legislation in regards to shutdowns. Humble said this letter is another attempt.

"They can lead the camel to water but you can't make them drink," Humble said. "At least the modeling team lead the camel to water but I do not think they can drink."

Josh Clements, General Manager of Hi-Fi in Tucson told us if the shutdown does happen, Hi-Fi will pull through but others won't be as lucky.

"There are a lot of places have already gone under in downtown Tucson, the longer they keep this up, the worse it's going to get," Clements said.

The plea comes on the heels of Tucson's passing of a voluntary stay-at-home order. While the order is not mandatory, Pima County Health Director Dr. Theresa Cullen said it's just another way local governments are trying to stop the spread.



"What we are trying to do is decrease social mobility, during the time where there is a increase risk of spreading the virus," Dr. Cullen said.

Hospitals across southern Arizona have limited to no staffed ICU staffed beds available.

To many, the topic has shifted towards a fight between economic prosperity and public health.

"Either he doesn't understand what is coming or doesn't understand the model, or alternatively he just doesn't care," Humble said.

"They have to realize, they are killing out economy more than anything. people won't be able to eat if they don't have jobs. it's going to be difficult and we will have more problems if we prolong this, more issues than just a pandemic," Clements said.