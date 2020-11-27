Police say watch out for porch pirates, especially this year

TUCSON (KVOA) - Black Friday brings crowds and lots of in-store purchases. But this year with the pandemic, many people will turn to online shopping which means packages coming to the door. It is convenient but comes with a risk.

"You know with COVID happening, more and more people are choosing to shop online and have things delivered to their house. So I do not doubt there will be people out there looking to see those opportunities to take things off your porch," said Pima County Sheriff's Deputy Marissa Hernandez.

Hernandez told News 4 Tucson, there are ways to keep an eye out.

"More people are utilizing doorbells that have a camera. We want to make sure it is pointed at the driveway in front of the door so that way we can see who is walking up through the doorway."

She said, if you are expecting a package, technology can help with that.

"Sign up for text notifications to track it the package. Try to see is somebody can be home to make sure the package is delivered."

"This time of the year is supposed to be about spreading joy. But there are going to be some thieves that are looking to take that joy away. There's going to be some grinches," said Tucson Police Department Officer Ray Smith.

Smith told News 4 Tucson the department deals with porch pirates every year. But there are ways to keep your items safe.

"If you are online to a brick and mortar store, you can have that brick and mortar store ship it to that store and you can pick it up. Some place like Amazon, they have shipping containers or shipping boxes you can ship them to. We also want people to consider maybe shipping the items to their place business."

Smith said if a grinch is caught, they can face serious consequences.

"They can be arrested or cited. For this for the season, generally we will go with a full on arrest."

If packages are stolen from your doorstep, call 911 and file a police report.