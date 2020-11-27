Humane Society of Southern Arizona gives tips on helping homeless pets

TUCSON (KVOA) - As you rack up some great deals this Black Friday, the Humane Society of Southern Arizona wants you to keep the spirit of giving and give back to pets in need.

The Humane Society said if you shop using AmazonSmile you can designate a portion of each purchase to help them. The non-profit shared the following tips on how to donate and help them out:



Shop using AmazonSmile and you will be able to designate a portion of each purchase to the Humane Society of Southern Arizona! Set it up HERE.

Choose to donate your Target Circle points to the Humane Society of Southern Arizona! Learn more HERE.

Bid in our Holiday Pawction! We have a truly special collection of holiday items for you! Find the perfect gift for everyone on your list while giving back to pets in need. Shop HERE!

Remember that #GivingTuesday is this coming Tuesday and we need your help to raise $60,000 for our wonderful pets. No gift is too small and the need has never been greater. Give your gift early HERE. We hope you have a great weekend!

The Humane Society also encouraged people to donate because it said as part of the CARES Act funding for Covid19 relief individual tax payers can claim up to $300 in deductions for donations in 2020.