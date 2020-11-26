Light! Camera! Turkey! “Zoomsgiving”

TUCSON (KVOA) - Celebrating holidays can be challenging for some families amid COVID-19. The Pima County Board of Supervisors have suggested small Thanksgiving gatherings or even outdoor settings. News 4 Tucson spoke to one family who is embracing technology.

"So, pre-COVID, we would have everybody at my house. We would have several different tables set up and everybody would bring something like green bean casserole and turkey," explained Tucson Resident Shirley Maddox.

This year, the family is all gathering in the living room but not physically.

"We are having Zoomsgiving. We are celebrating Thanksgiving with our family and friends and we are doing it online via Zoom. We are trying to stay safe with the COVID pandemic," said Maddox.

Maddox set up a ring light, camera and sent out Zoom invites to family members and friends.

"We have people in Texas, West Virginia, Indiana…" explained Maddox's boyfriend Robert Armstrong who has not seen his family in years.

Maddox and Armstrong said they have been able to re-connect with family and new faces.

"I got to meet his brother for the first time," said Maddox.

It is obviously not your traditional Thanksgiving but the couple cannot help but be thankful.

"We are so blessed. We are just so happy we are able to spend time with our family, even if it is virtual."