Town of Oro Valley accepting applications for Planning and Zoning Commission

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Town of Oro Valley is accepting applications from residents who are interested in serving on the Planning and Zoning Commission, the town announced in a news release Wednesday.

To serve on a board or commission applicants must be residents of the Town of Oro Valley, be available to attend the designated meetings and be committed to the completion of the Town’s Community Academy within their term, according to the release.

The Planning and Zoning Commission has one open position that serves a two-year term, the release said. The commission holds public meetings and makes recommendations to the Town Council on matters relating to the General Plan, zoning code amendments, rezonings, and other land use requests it said.

Members serve a two-year term and meet on the first Tuesday of every month at 6 p.m. at Town Hall or virtually via Zoom video conferencing.

To apply the release said to go to the following website for all Oro Valley board and commission vacancies, click here.