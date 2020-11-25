Last minute Thanksgiving shopping in a pandemic

TUCSON (KVOA) - People are still out getting their shopping done for this Thanksgiving, but are they able to find everything they need last minute during a pandemic?

Liz Loftiz has been to the grocery store three times in the last week to go shopping for not only her family, but another family that needs help in this pandemic.

Loftiz said, "Everything is here, everything we needed. This is the second store we stopped at and everything was good. I did forget something but it's not because they didn't have it."

The shopping center decided to hire security in case the store was overwhelmed by customers, but security said it is not too different from a typical Sunday afternoon shopping day, but the lines are a tad longer.

Covey Security was in charge of covering Bashas on Swan. Carlos Ummel was the guard on duty and he said, "Self-checkout has a lot of long lines. And I see everyone buying turkey so make sure to bake your turkey safe and ahead of time!"

What if you missed out on shopping Wednesday? Will you still be able to get what you need on Thanksgiving morning?

Ashley Shick is a representative with Bashas and she said, "3pm is the deadline we are closing our doors so that our members can go home and enjoy the holiday with their family."