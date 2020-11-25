Border restrictions keeping local stores open, empty

TUCSON (KVOA) - According to Visit Tucson, Mexican shoppers bring in $1 billion to our economy annually. But with border travel limited since March, that number is significantly lower this year.

At least $100,000,000 of that revenue comes to the Tucson economy during the holiday season. This year that is expected to be as little as just a few million, drastically hurting those businesses who rely on the holidays as a main source of income.

Harley's Toys and Comics, located inside the Tucson Mall, has been here for 11 years. Generally, they say they are used to a busy holiday season, but now it's not uncommon to see the store vacant, as the pandemic has sharply slowed down shoppers.

"The amount of traffic that has just been going down has… it's been something that I haven't been used to yet," said Veronica Ramirez, owner of Harley's Toys and Comics.

During the months of December and January, the store normally makes 50 percent of its yearly income. This year, they're not sure if they'll even hit half of that.

Visit Tucson says for many businesses, their main source of revenue is Mexican shoppers walking through their doors.

"It can be very grim for Tucson businesses and Southern Arizona, I mean the closer you get to the border the bigger the dependence on that Mexican visitor," said Felipe Garcia, Executive Director Vice President, Visit Tucson.

Online shopping is an option for some, but at Harley's the cost of shipping makes it unrealistic. To send a box of comics to Alaska would cost $15, to send the same box to Nogales, Sonora $30.

"Being here these many years and to see the huge decline, trying to find new ways to do something, trying to find new ways to invite people or trying to raise revenue… it's been a challenge," said Ramirez.

For now, she is doing whatever she can to bring in customers, hoping the pandemic is closer to the end than the beginning.