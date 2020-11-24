Southern Arizona parents react to halted high school football season

TUCSON (KVOA) -- The cancelation of high school football across southern Arizona was devastating news for a lot of players and their parents.

"It was very emotional to come home and hug on my senior whose never going to be able to put that helmet on again as a high school football player," Andy Skaggs said. "And that he was only to get two games and to know that he wants to play at that next level and to put that film together for him to do that is impossible now."

Andy Skaggs has two sons in the football program at Sabino High School, one a freshman on JV and the other a senior who plays Varsity.

"It's devastating and to know that there's other schools out there playing hurts that much more," Skaggs.

He's referring to a few private schools in southern Arizona that have not shut down their football program despite Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry's memo advising all schools to cease fall athletics.

"It feels pretty surreal because there wasn't any heads up," Sabino High School Senior AJ Skaggs said. "Yesterday we went into practice thinking that we were still playing Saturday and we were going to practice today and then it just kind of came out of nowhere and it's really hard especially for us seniors."

"We've had zero cases on our team none high school football was not a risk if anything high school football kept them safer," Skaggs said.

Saguaro High School parent Xavier Otero, said the cancellation of the season has been devastating to his son, as well as other players.

"It's a tough spot for Huckleberry to be in but at the same time I don't know if they took into account everything the kids have been doing and all the steps they were taking," Otero said.