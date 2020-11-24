Conquering COVID-19: Pima County survivors grateful to be alive

TUCSON (KVOA) - COVID-19 has taken so much from so many, but there are survivors who have fought back against the deadly virus and won.

Two of the most notable survivors in Pima County are now sharing their stories about how they conquered COVID-19 and are grateful to be spending Thanksgiving with their loved ones.

Glen Reed and Larry Delfs were both diagnosed with the virus in the early months of the pandemic. The two spent weeks in the hospital battling for their lives.

"I woke up with a trach in my throat and a machine breathing for me and a tube to feed me and dialysis to work my kidneys. It was very frightening, to say the least, very confusing. I didn't even know what had happened to me. I remembered feeling like I was having an asthma problem that was the last thing I remembered until I woke up in the hospital ten weeks later with tubes and hoses coming out everywhere," said retired Tucson Fire paramedic Larry Delfs.

"I remember the doctor telling me we're going to intubate you and at that point, I remember thinking okay I will be back in a few days. It really didn't register in my mind you know that you're going to be in an induced coma, I just didn't think about it," said survivor Glen Reed.

Glen Reed spent almost a month at Northwest Hospital fighting the coronavirus.

"I didn't expect it, you know you go in the hospital and I thought okay I am going to go in it will be a week, and I wake up and it was almost a month later."

While Reed was in the hospital, his wife Beverly was at home in her own battle against the virus.

"I couldn't even imagine going through that," said Glen Reed.

"He's everything to me and my kids just the thought of him not coming home that was the hardest part. I had to keep on going knowing he's going to come home, I have to take care of him, God is telling me to hang in there," said Beverly Reed.

At St. Mary's Hospital, Larry Delfs's three daughters Kristin Baker, Karyn Gabriel, Kourtney Trewern and his wife Kathy were also hanging onto their faith as doctors told them several times Larry wasn't going to make it and to prepare to say goodbye.

"And we did that a couple of times where we had to go in and stand outside his room and essentially say goodbye because we didn't know if he was going to make it that night," said Larry's daughter Kourtney Trewern.

"There was no way to know when we were going to talk to him again or see him again," said Larry's daughter Kristin Baker.

"My faith is what got me through day by day and I relied on it hour by hour and day by day," said Kathy Delfs.

Against all odds, Glen Reed and Larry Delfs did make it.

"I almost couldn't believe it," Kathy Delfs tearfully said. "It was very shocking; it was overwhelming, to say the least. My heart is very full. When I prayed, I told God I will take him however you want to give him back to me and I have been challenged a few times with his recovery, but I mean it will all my heart," said Kathy.

During his time in the hospital and throughout his recovery, Larry's family called him their Superman.

"Our kind of theme through this whole thing was that he's our Superman and he is, so he received a lot of Superman things and he's truly my Clark Kent," said Mrs. Delfs.

"It is a whole new reason for Thanksgiving. We are so thankful. We are so thankful for our family, we are so thankful for the medical community that rallied, so thankful for the people in the community, my fire department friends, police friends that did special things for me, the hospitals, the people that have come to my house now to take care of me now that I'm home, it's just so many, so many people," said Larry Delfs.

Glen Reed also has a community of medical staff, friends and family to thank.

"You know that month of my life was gone obviously, but I went back on Facebook and seeing all the support it is overwhelming as many people praying for me and thinking about it me it was overwhelming. I can't say enough thanks to everyone from my family, my church, we have relatives in Japan who were praying and thinking about me, you just don't think about that until it really happens," said Glen Reed.

"He's the world to me. We've been married 38 years and he's my best friend too. I can't imagine him not being here, so I am glad God spared him and I am sorry other people aren't as lucky as us," said Beverly Reed.

Glen and Larry are still dealing with lingering side-effects, but they are getting stronger every day.

"I am a person who will drive myself hard to get better. When I left Cornerstone Hospital eight or nine weeks ago, I was barely able to stand from a wheelchair for one minute on high flow oxygen. Now I am able to with a walker and low oxygen to be able to walk a mile on my own which is fantastic and all the people physical therapists', nurses, occupational therapists, everyone come together to help me," said Larry.

"I am still not 100 percent. I still have issues through the whole thing you have probably read about every side effect that comes with this virus and I have probably had every single one. I'm just thankful I don't have any breathing issues at all and I went through everything when I was in the hospital," said Glen.

As for Glen and Larry's message for you...

"Definitely love your family. It is so easy to take your family for granted. Hug your kids, your wife, tell people you love them, your friends. Live life to the fullest right now. If you have faith in God hang onto that because it's really what got my family through this when I was in the hospital obviously this virus is not over, we have seen a spike again so wear a mask if you have to. I think it is a small thing to do to protect other people and yourself, you definitely don't want to have this," said Glen.

"To love those around you and always remember that life is something that is precious and life is something that can be snatched away from you in a heartbeat so whether it's you or the people around you that you care about be sure you spend every day making sure that love is there and that you love each other," said Larry.

Glen and Larry wanted to thank those around the state and around the world who reached out to them during their recovery. They are also thankful for the medical staff and doctors at Northwest Hospital, St. Mary's and Cornerstone.