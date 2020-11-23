Tucson hires new director of Parks and Recreation

TUCSON (KVOA) - The City of Tucson announced the hiring of the director of its Parks and Recreation Department. In a news release Monday the City said it went through a national recruitment and competitive selection process to reach a decision.

It said City Manager Michael Ortega selected Lara Hamwey, effective Jan. 10, 2021.

According to the release, Hamwey is a parks professional with 16 years of work experience in parks and recreation, which has included program development, public relations, budgeting, capital improvements, human resources, certification, and process improvement. Hamwey comes to Tucson from the City of Miami Florida Parks and Recreation Department where she has worked as the director since 2019 and as the deputy director for the five years prior.

The City said she holds a Bachelor of Arts from Ramapo College of New Jersey and a Certificate in Project Management from Florida International University.

The City said Hamwey has had a history of continuous career growth while at the Miami Parks and Recreation Department. During her tenure in Miami, she introduced an internally developed parks tool called a Needs Assessment Heat Map that provides a visually validated listing of all repair, replacement, and renovation needs department-wide, sorted by district, funding eligibility, and benefits to the community, according to the City. This tool has helped guide capital decisions, including the upcoming second disbursement of the City of Miami’s 2017 Forever Bond Program expenditures. It said Hamwey, along with her Miami Parks team, has successfully managed to complete the initial $5 million investment in Parks projects over the last two years, which included replacement playgrounds, new facility roofing, and ADA-accessible walkways to improve connectivity in parks.

Hamwey also led the effort by the Miami Parks and Recreation Department to become nationally accredited by the Commission for Accreditation of Parks and Recreation Agencies (CAPRA) for the first time in the department’s history in 2011 and then successfully achieved accreditation renewal in 2016, the release said.

City Manager Ortega noted that during the director selection process, Hamwey demonstrated “a blend of technical and interpersonal skills necessary to ensure optimal customer experiences, sound management of our human resources, and keen stewardship of Tucson’s beloved parks and recreation resources”.