COVID-19 vaccine coming soon to Pima County

PIMA COUNTY (KVOA) - December 12th could possibly be the day COVID-19 vaccines become available. Health officials said do not go sharpie that date on the calendar just yet.

Around 330 million people live in the United States. 330 million vaccines will not be available come next month. It is a process and takes planning. Which means important decisions are being made right now.

"The questions I am getting now are, what is a freezer farm? What about the vaccine? When am I going to get my vaccine? When is it going to be available," Former Surgeon General of the United States Dr. Richard Carmona said.

Those are the million-dollar questions. Some answers are penciled in while others are still up in the air.

"Everybody thinks the vaccine is going to be a panacea. It is not. And it is not coming tomorrow. So we have to follow everything that Dr. Cullen and Dr. Carmona have told us, keep your face covered," said UArizona President Dr. Robert Robbins.

Dr. Robbins said once the vaccine reaches Pima County, there will be trial and error.

"Well, wait! I took the flu shot and I still got the flu. That thing does not work. They are not perfect and neither will this vaccine be perfect."

"It is not perfect but it is better than nothing. In this case, in some of the vaccine trials, we have seen 90% to 95% effectiveness," said Dr. Carmona.

Pima County Health Department has been meeting for a while about the vaccine and now ready to receive it.

"Two primary locations it will be going to. One of them will be the potential hospitals we are working with to help get the vaccines out to the essential workers who are working in the healthcare industry. The county is securing space internally to reserve the ultra-local storage Pfizer vaccine, to maintain that temperature that is required. Then we have a backup IGA with the University of Arizona," said Pima County Health Logistics Chief Spencer Graves.

Decisions are being made by the Federal Government and the State of Arizona. Graves said patience is key.

"We do want to get it out but there are critical populations that need it first… It is just getting into the weeds on them. Identifying sub-groups of those, who is going to receive it and when."

Graves said that information will be available to the public around the second week of December as the vaccine starts to roll out. Pima County Health Director Dr. Theresa Cullen thinks some of us will not see a vaccine until the summer.