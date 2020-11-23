Banner Health is hiring un-certified nurse & medical assistants

Banner Health is hiring un-certified nurse & medical assistantsNew
Banner health says despite the COVID-19 pandemic, they still need nurses and medical assistants.
Openings are open for a number of locations throughout Tucson and greater Pima County.
Banner says the positions provide a "unique opportunity" geared toward un-certified MAs as well as CNAs who have some clinical experience.
Banner says the positions are fluid and allow for the opportunity to work in a variety of patient care settings supporting staff at the COVID collection site.
Click on one of the links below to take a look at the available opportunities.
Click here to apply for Uncertified Nurse Assistant opportunities - Days
Click here to apply and for Uncertified Nurse Assistant opportunities - Nights