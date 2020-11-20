COVID-19 testing available at Tucson International Airport

TUCSON (KVOA) - COVID-19 testing is now available inside the Tucson International Airport. It is all possible through a partnership between Pima County Health Department and TIA.

Recently, Gov. Doug Ducey said he plans to set up testing sites inside Tucson and Phoenix airports. TIA officials said this has nothing to do with the governor's recent announcement.

These testing sites have been in the works for a while and the goal is to keep travelers safe and healthy during the holiday season.

"First, you have to register online and then schedule an appointment," explained President & CEO of Tucson Airport Authority Danette Bewley.

Then check-in. Testing is available between baggage claim four and five. A nurse will call you back, verify who you are and swab your nose. Then, it is shipped off to the lab.

"It is really for arriving passengers so they have an opportunity while they are visiting to take a quick COVID test and get their results within 24 to 48 hours," said Bewley.

PCHD said, it is going to be a heavy traveled holiday season.

"So, we would like to ensure that travelers have a mechanism to do COVID testing conveniently and effectively," Emergency Operations Manager Louie Valenzuela.

People who are not flying can even get tested.

"It is free to anyone who would like to come down to the airport authority."

You just have to pay for parking.

"Our airport testing at this point is Friday through Monday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. We know those are high volume and heavy air load times," said Valenzuela. "But, moving forward, we might adjust them based on what we see from a capacity standpoint."

To sign up for testing at the airport, visit labfinder.com.