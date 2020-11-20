Arizona family grateful for RMHC Southern Arizona during two pregnancies

TUCSON (KVOA) - An Arizona family is grateful for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Arizona after they stayed their twice, racking up more than 90 nights between the two stays.

RMHC Southern Arizona provides families a place to stay, food and other services for free while their child is in the hospital.

In 2018, Zoe Ehrlich's water broke when she was 26 weeks pregnant and she gave birth to her boy August who weighed about two pounds.

"I will never be able to thank them for what they gave me and my family," she said.

The family lives about three hours away from Tucson so they stayed at the Ronald McDonald House to be close to the hospital.

"Getting back to the house, no matter what time I got back at, I always had a smiling face to welcome me," said Ehrlich.

During this past summer, she gave birth to her third son at 28 weeks, but due to COVID-19 the Ronald McDonald house was closed.

"They were still able to put us up in a hotel," she said. "They were able to get us in contact with someone to donate an apartment the rest of our stay."

Scott Matlick with the RMHC Southern Arizona says that it is open now and they implemented safety and cleaning protocols to help as many families as they can. All of the services made possible by community donations.

Matlick said that they are calling the first week of December 'The Big Benefit.'

This includes their annual Walk for Kids, which will be held virtually this year.

"You are going to still be able to walk in your neighborhood, at your office, cycle, walk your dog, find all sorts of ways to get out of the house for the house, the Ronald McDonald House," he said.

They are also hosting the Red Shoe Auction.

Proceeds will go to help families, like the Ehrlich's, while their child is in the hospital.

"I will never be able to pay them back for what they gave me because it wasn't just a place to stay, they were my family," Ehrlich said.

If you would like to sign up for the Walk for Kids or the Red Shoe Auction, click here.