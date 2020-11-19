Community Food Bank of Southern AZ helps record number of families during single distribution

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona says they feel very fortunate to have enough food to meet the needs of people who need it the most. Thursday, vehicles lined up the parking lot at Kino Sports Complex where a distribution took place.

1,952 households were served during a three hour time period. The food bank told News 4 Tucson that is a record number.

"That is about what we would see in a three-day time period. So it is just a reflection that people are struggling to make ends meet and we are part of that solution," Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona CEO Michael McDonald said.

McDonald said, the need is great.

"Probably about a 30% increase over the same time frame last year and it is from folks who have lost income and lost jobs."

McDonald said, families walked away with 100 pounds of food.

"A lot of frozen protein meat, fresh produce, vegetables, fruit pasta and all kinds of stuff."

Volunteers are key to making the distributions successful who love their community.

"I was invited by my friend, Rita. She said, 'Hey Connie, we have to do this. So, we have been here since July,'" said Volunteer Connie Brannock.

"So, when the food bank, which I have always supported, opened up their volunteer positions. The opportunity to come out and help our community," said Volunteer Rita Confer.

Brannock and Confer are native Tucsonans. They are happy to help their neighbors who need it the most.

"Never could I believe so many people would be in so much need. It is really hard to think about our senior citizens and our kids for everyone for that matter. But, I am so grateful they are coming out to get all this amazing food," and emotional Confer said.

For those who missed this event, but in need of food McDonald said to just show up at the Kino Sports Complex.

"You may need to start at 7 a.m. For an 8 a.m. opening. We will be there until the food has been distributed. You do not need to sign up, you are just a person in need."

The food distribution is held every Tuesday and Thursday. They will be closed on Thanksgiving.

For more information and to donate, click here.