Boeing 737 Max returns to the skies after being grounded for nearly 20 months

TUCSON - The 737 Max jet was grounded in March of 2019 after two passenger airlines crashed killing more than 300 people. Now, Boeing and the FAA say it is safe to fly.

The 737 Max Jet first received FAA certification in March 2017. Two years later, all 737 Max Jets were grounded after Lion Air Flight 610 and Ethiopian Flight 302 went down.

Leslie Josephs is the Airline reporter for CNBC and she said, "The pilots were fighting against a system called MCAS. It is an automated flight control system and it malfunctioned in both crashes. Both of those flights crashed very early on and were almost brand-new planes."

Steve Dickson, the FAA Administrator also chimed in saying, "Based on all the activities we have taken over the last 20 months and my personal experience flying the aircraft, I can tell you now that I am 100% comfortable with my family flying on it."

Similarly, the CEO of Boeing, David Calhoun, released a statement Wednesday that said in part: "These events and lessons we have learned as a result have reshaped our company and further focused our attention on our core values of safety, quality and integrity."

Air Canada has its fleet of 737 Max planes stored at Pinal Airpark. Ascent, the company in charge of the planes at Pinal, and Air Canada haven't said when those planes will return to service.

A former aviation mishap investigator also told News 4 Tucson it could take as long as 8 to 12 months before the whole fleet are out of Pinal Airpark depending on their level of preservation.