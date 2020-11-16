Salivating over new COVID-19 tests

TUCSON (KVOA) - Around 400 people were tested for COVID-19 during a new testing site. Arizona State University and Pima Community College are coming together to help residents get tested quickly and more comfortably.

One of the biggest complaint patients have when taking a COVID-19 test is, how invasive it is. It can also be painful getting swabbed up the nose, but now testing can be as easy as patients can spitting in a tube.

"We provide them with a test kit and explain how to use it. They have a small test tube. They actually spit in the test tube, drive around and then we collect the specimen from the patient," said PCC Acting Dean of Health Professions Yolanda McCoy-Stokes.

Then, it is sent off to the lab. The results should be available no more than 48 hours.

ASU is behind this method of testing. They say it is easier, not painful and feel people are more likely to get tested.

"When we collect the swab in cars, we can probably get 45 people an hour. We can get 100's of people an hour using saliva," said Biodesign Institute Executive Dir. at ASU Josh LaBaer.

The million-dollar question: What is more accurate, a nasal test or saliva test?

"The way this virus spreads is via saliva. So saliva is really the more relevant sample as for the likelihood of spreading it to other people. So we are quite confident that it is as good or better," said LaBaer.

If you want to get a COVID-19 saliva test, you must register online. Details on that and locations can be found, here