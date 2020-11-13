Why becoming a Naturalized U.S. Citizen could be harder after December 1st

TUCSON (KVOA) --The Civics test to become a naturalized citizen is going to be changing.

On Friday, officials from the U.S. Citizens and Immigration Services announced they would be revising the Civics test.

Currently, the Civics test to become a naturalized citizen is comprised of 128 questions. Each applicant is asked 20 random questions and must get at least 12 of them right in order to pass.

After December 1st, the questions on the test will change and many people anticipate the questions to be even tougher.

News 4 Tucson spoke with Immigration Attorney Mo Goldman, who says he's already started advising his clients to apply for naturalization before the test changes.

"A new immigrant who may have only had their green card for up to five years, for them to try and you know pass this test might be a big ask," Goldman said. "So we'll have to see how this plays out but it definitely adds another potential barrier for people becoming U.S. citizens."

For now, the office of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services has not advised what questions they'll be changing.

Buckeye resident Imelda Quiroz-Zeltran became a naturalized citizen back in August. She says before taking the test she studied every night for several months.

"For me it was hard questions about the Constitution, Civil Wars,"Quiroz-Zeltran said.

After living in the United States for 32 years, this month was the first time she ever was able to vote in a U.S. election.

"Very excited to vote for the first time, so you can do it,"Quiroz-Zeltran said.

The revised test will cover a variety of topics to make sure each applicant understands U.S. history and civics. The passing score will remain at 60 percent.

If you'd like to see how you'd score on the current civics test, click here.