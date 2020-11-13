Child care scholarship funds available for Tucson families

TUCSON (KVOA)- Child care scholarship applications are now available for families with children affected financially by COVID-19.

We Are One/Somos Uno child care scholarships are available for families living in Tucson or the City of South Tucson and can receive up to $2,275 per child. There is no limit to the number of children in a family.

The funds cover current, past or upcoming childcare through the December 31st deadline for children 12 years and younger.

Families are eligible for the scholarship funds if they have been impacted in the following ways: work hours reduced, illness, layoff, furlough, caring for an ill family member, or other.

Catholic Community Services of Southern Arizona is distributing the scholarships using the city's CARES Act funds.

Applications will be accepted from both families and child care providers.

To view other eligibility requirements and for a link to apply, click here.