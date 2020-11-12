Pima County counts another 5,600+ ballots, expects all ballots to be counted Friday

PIMA COUNTY (KVOA) - Pima County is making headway on wrapping up its ballot count. The Pima County Election Department announced it counted another 5,680 ballots Thursday. It reports of those 5,665 were Provisional Ballots and 15 were Early Ballots.

It says the results of that count have been posted to the County’s and State’s election results webpages.

Pima County said its Recorder’s Office completed verification of all remaining Provisional Ballots on Thursday. In total processing 18,685 Provisional and Conditional Provisional Ballots in the 2020 General Election. It said of those 16,193 were determined valid, meaning 2,492 were not valid.

Pima County said its elections staff will continue counting the remaining “approximately” 4,000 ballots on Friday.