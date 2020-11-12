Local grandmother builds plexiglass barriers for twin granddaughters’ kindergarten class

TUCSON (KVOA) - When one local grandmother saw a need in her twin granddaughters' kindergarten class, she rallied the community, family and friends together to help make the classroom feel a little more normal and safe in these difficult times.

Anna Desimone is building plexiglass barriers for kindergartners at Sycamore Elementary School after her daughter, Christina Hunter, told her mom about her twin daughter's classroom set up.

Hunter, a special education teacher at Sycamore Elementary School, said that school staff laminated colored folders and used those as barriers so they could be easily cleaned and disinfected, but the children had a hard time seeing through them.

"She was impressed with what we had in place, but she's like, 'I think we could do another step better,"' said Hunter.

Desimone said that the project was in honor of her son who passed away this February.

"He had a special place in his heart for them [twin granddaughters] keeping them safe and the possibility of exposure so we named our project Nick's Nooks," she said.

Desimone said that she received plexiglass donations from the community, and family and friends are helping her put these together.

"As hard as things are, we are seeing a lot of those opportunities where people are reaching out and helping," said Ken Graff, the principal at Sycamore Elementary School. "Really, we are all in this together and it is touching we have this support."

"For her to go above and beyond not just for my daughters, but for the whole class and hopefully, all the kinder classrooms was huge," said Hunter. "She saw a need and she ran with it and she has moved many mountains when no one knew if we could get any of this put together and she did."

Desimone hopes to gather $2,000 to complete plexiglass barriers for the entire elementary school.

If you would like to help, contact principal Graff by clicking here.