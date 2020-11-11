Tucson veterans find other ways to celebrate their holiday in the pandemic

TUCSON - Many Veterans Day celebrations had to be canceled because of the coronavirus including our own Veterans Day Parade in Tucson.

The 101st Veterans Day Parade was called off a few days ago, but that didn't stop the group that puts it on, The American Legion, from continuing other traditions.

They still held their lunch at the building downtown that they normally do after the parade.

Tom Pashos, an Air Force veteran said, "We don't have the camaraderie in the same way, it is still there but we are just not gathering together this year."

The crowd there was smaller than years past. Many of the World War 2 and Korean War veterans skipped the event at the Legion, but they still have friends that will come visit them during the holiday.

David Crotaeu served in the Army and said the older veterans are missed this year. "Seeing the guys up and down the streets of the downtown before the parade, starting to see the return of all those units and all those specialties currently serving. That's why we wanted to open up the legion this afternoon because that's what we used to do after the parade."

Pedro Hernandez, a Tucson native, was one of the youngest veterans there today. He went to the parade as a child, marched in the parade for RTOC in high school and again as a returning solider from war. He says this year doesn't feel right, but he is still happy to be there with his fellow veterans.

Hernandez said, "It's a tradition. We have the rodeo parade and we have the veterans day parade. Every year we started off since we've been American legion, I've only had a couple years of experience of that but it's just different."