Three new faces join the TUSD Board

TUCSON (KVOA) - Three people have been elected by Tucson voters to join the Tucson Unified School District Governing Board.

Dr. Ravi Grivois-Shah, Sadie Shaw and Natalie Luna Rose are all parents and said their children along with yours, will be their top priority.

"I am extremely honored," said Dr. Grivois-Shah.

"So honored and humbled for the opportunity," said Shaw.

"I thank the voters of Tucson for their confidence in me," said Luna Rose.

All positive reaction from the new additions to the TUSD Governing Board.

"I will be drawing upon my experience as a father of three and proud TUSD parent myself. As well as being a family physician for the last 15 years. A husband of an educator and TUSD principal for four years," said Dr. Grivois-Shah.

"I am an art teacher. I mainly teach in museum and community settings but, I am looking forward to getting a full-time job [teaching] in the school district," said Shaw.

"I am a parent. I also graduated from TUSD. So, I have intimate knowledge of being in the schools every day and even volunteering," said Luna Rose.

As you can see they are excited to serve and all bring something new to the table.

"Drawing up upon my experience on the TUSD Audit Committee, where I have been reviewing the finances of our district almost every month for over two years now. Drawing upon those experiences to help the district lead and make some important decisions on how to balance the budget all things considering," said Dr. Grivois-Shah.

"Growing up in the Amphi School District, we had art, music and P.E. classes in every stage. I really thought that was going to be available to her {daughter} in TUSD. Unfortunately, I realized on the first day of school, that was not available. Though they do have the infrastructure. So really just getting the arts happening in my daughter's school," said Shaw.

"The TUSD Governing has been quieter more cohesive times as apposed to in the past and I would like to see what continue, with the new board. Every board member is a parent in the district which has never happened before. It will be very diverse which also reflects the district. I would like to see better communication from the district to the community, especially to the parents," said Luna Rose.

The new faces will take their seat in January.