Phoenix FBI office provides veterans employment opportunities

PHOENIX (KVOA) — In recognition of Veterans Day, the FBI has announced career opportunities for veterans.

"This Veterans Day, the FBI honors all who have served the U.S. in uniform, including our nearly 6,000 veterans in the bureau," the FBI said in a news release Tuesday. "The FBI and FBI Phoenix is proud to offer many career paths and job opportunities for veterans. Service to your country doesn't have to stop when your military tour of duty is complete."

The FBI said servicemen and women who join the FBI have the opportunity to work in a variety of career fields, from becoming a special agent to working in professional capacities.

Depending on your skills and interests, the FBI said it offers many careers suitable for disabled veterans such as Security Specialist, IT Specialist, Victim Specialist, Forensic Accountant, Contract Specialist, Equipment Specialist, and Program and Management Analyst.

The FBI said it strongly encourages military and veteran candidates to apply to any of the positions that interest them.

“We are proud to have so many veterans and reservists as part of the FBI Phoenix family,” Sean Kaul, FBI Phoenix Special Agent in Charge said. “As an Army veteran myself, I know firsthand the valuable skills that fellow veterans bring to the FBI. We are grateful they choose to continue their service careers and help with our mission to protect the American people and uphold the Constitution of the United States. Today and every day we thank them for their service.”

The FBI said veterans who apply are eligible for Veterans’ Preference. The FBI also has a specific program for Wounded Warriors, also known as Operation War Fighter. Click here for more information about FBI veterans and veteran hiring opportunities.