Free groceries for families in need in Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA)- A local non-profit is helping feed families in need this weekend.



Moonchild Foundation is holding a 'Grab & Go' event on Saturday, November 7th where they will be providing families with bags of groceries for free.



The event is being held at Rillito Park at 4502 N. 1st Avenue from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.



The foundation will be handing out 300 bags of fresh, healthy groceries on a first come, first serve basis.



“We want to share with our community who needs us now more than ever," said Chad Davis, Founder of Moonchild Foundation.



According to Moonchild, each bag will include ingredients to make recipes by Chef Ryan Clark, Executive Chef at Casino Del Sol. They will also include access to two virtual classes.



The foundation said the bags are sponsored by Davis Pediatric Dentistry, Pushaw Health Group, Frank Williams Design, Chef Ryan Clark, Safeway, Williams and Associates, Martin Taylor Dentistry, and Pima Pediatric Dentistry.

For more information on the Moonchild Foundation click here.