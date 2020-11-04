UA Coach Sumlin talks about elections effects on game week vs. Utah

TUCSON (KVOA) - The season opener for the Arizona Wildcat football team against Utah has been moved up a half an hour.

Now, Saturday's match up in Utah will kickoff at 1:30 p.m.

After players were given a "day off" to take part in Tuesday elections, Coach Kevin Sumlin and his boys hit the practice field hard on Wednesday.

The Wildcats will take part in their first of seven games in the COVID-19, shortened season.

Arizona is hoping to prevent its losing streak to Utah to jump to five games.

Coach Sumlin says the rare "Tuesday off" during game week was to ensure players could take the time to vote and participate in community activities for this important election.

"In the grand scheme of things, we're playing football," said Sumlin, "It's a big deal, but, guess what? For what you want, if you want certain things to happen in this country, you need to vote.... We're excited to play no matter what. Where? When? What? These guys want to play football."