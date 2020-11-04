 Skip to Content

UA Coach Sumlin talks about elections effects on game week vs. Utah

Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
9:06 pm Local NewsPlayer of the WeekSportsTop Stories

TUCSON (KVOA) - The season opener for the Arizona Wildcat football team against Utah has been moved up a half an hour.

Now, Saturday's match up in Utah will kickoff at 1:30 p.m.

After players were given a "day off" to take part in Tuesday elections, Coach Kevin Sumlin and his boys hit the practice field hard on Wednesday.

The Wildcats will take part in their first of seven games in the COVID-19, shortened season.

Arizona is hoping to prevent its losing streak to Utah to jump to five games.

Coach Sumlin says the rare "Tuesday off" during game week was to ensure players could take the time to vote and participate in community activities for this important election.

"In the grand scheme of things, we're playing football," said Sumlin, "It's a big deal, but, guess what? For what you want, if you want certain things to happen in this country, you need to vote.... We're excited to play no matter what. Where? When? What? These guys want to play football."

Author Profile Photo

Paul Cicala

Paul Cicala is a 2-time winner of the prestigious”Edward R. Murrow Award” for his reporting/anchoring in news & sports. Paul Cicala has also been nominated for multiple EMMY’s. Cicala has won the “Best Sportscaster” category in Tucson the last 3 years (voted on by readers of “Tucson Weekly”). Cicala is a native Tucsonan who specialized in border stories during his earlier career as a news reporter in this market, and now concentrates mainly on sports stories (with an occasional special report and/or feature story on life in Tucson & the Sonoran Desert).

Related Articles

Skip to content