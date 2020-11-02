Sun on Demand launching this weekend, offering door-to-door rides

TUCSON (KVOA) - A new transit service offering door-to-door rides is coming to Tucson this weekend.



Sun Tran is launching Sun on Demand, which will provide rides for people traveling within two designated service zones.



Passengers will be able to reserve shared rides when needed and will be picked up in a 30-foot vehicle instead of a standard-sized bus.



The transit service will be free until the end of 2020. Riders can start making reservations on November 1.



For more information, call (520) 792-9222.

