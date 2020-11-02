CPB & DHS leadership visit border wall and discuss censorship

TUCSON (KVOA) - Department of Homeland Security Acting Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli along with Customs and Border Protection Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan were at the Mexico and Arizona border Monday morning. A press conference was held later that afternoon at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base.

"Almost four years ago to the day, President Trump was elected with the promise to the American people and really a mandate from the American people to reform immigration," said Cuccinelli.

Cuccinelli went on to say the downward trend shows the plan is working.

"Fiscal year 2020, CBP apprehended 363 gang-affiliated individuals along the border. That was a drop of almost 63% from the 976 gang-affiliated individuals in 2019."

Morgan said people from all over the world are welcomed but come to the U.S. legally.

"We swear in a million new citizens into this country every year. There is no other country on the planet that does that. Come through the front door. Do not come through my basement window in the middle of the night and expect to be released, protected and awarded. The critiques of this President will try to do. It will undo everything we have accomplished."

"The censorship and bias that is being displayed by tech companies and the media is posing a grave threat to national security," said Morgan.

Cuccinelli and Morgan did not hold back on censorship as Morgan's Twitter account was recently suspended.

"I just said walls work to stop bad people coming in. Which is the truth and they wanted to take that down because again they want to shut down the American people hearing how successful this President has been and how his critiques will totally undo all the successes and really create another immigration crisis," said Morgan.

Drugs being smuggled at the border were also discussed. Cuccinelli and Morgan said the Southwest border is a hotspot.

"What crosses the Southwest border, reached everyone in this country. Drugs is unfortunately the worst and best example."

Cuccinelli said, over the last four years, C.B.P. seized four million pounds of hard drugs. He said that is almost double the amount the Obama Administration seized in eight years.