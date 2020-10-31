Trick-or-treating, health officials say “be cautious”

TUCSON (KVOA) - This year, trick-or-treating may look a little different as health experts urge caution if you are heading out.

In Southern Arizona, several families are stepping up to provide a safe environment for trick-or-treaters. Health officials warn to take safety precautions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This is my favorite holiday, my children will tell you I am in love with Halloween,' Dr. Cullen, the Pima County Health Director said. "My house is one of the houses everyone wants to come to."

This year, Dr. Cullen said her lights will be off this year.

"We are not doing anything this year and it breaks my heart," Dr. Cullen said.

Pima County Health official and the CDC said if you plan to celebrate, there are some things you can do for everyone.

Tracy Antista, a Tucson resident took an extra step this year. She created a candy shoot for trick-or-treaters so everyone can maintain social distance.

Whether you're staying at home or going out, the health department said it can be a safe and fun Halloween.