President Donald Trump campaign signs vandalized and stolen in Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) - Sign vandalism happens during every election and to both parties. Trump signs have been stolen or vandalized all across town.

"I had both {signs} located on the intersection of Bear Canyon and Snyder and here in front of my house," said resident T.J. Wineinger.

Wineinger said, 12 hours after putting his sign up, it was stolen.

According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, removing or defacing a political sign is a class 2 misdemeanor.

Wineinger said, it is not just a crime, but, it is also taking away his freedom of speech.

"I do not care who you support. I do not support anybody going out and defacing any sign regardless of political party. It sends the wrong message and we all deserve a right to voice our opinions."

The vandalism continues throughout the city and over to the Northwest side where Sheriff Napier and President Trump signs were ripped apart.

A Trump sign was found crumbled at Orange Grove and La Canada.

Scott Peterson said he has put out 400 Trump signs.

"More than half of those go to replacing signs that have been vandalized or stolen."

Peterson said, he will put a sign up and within hours, something happens to it.

"I would put some up and the next day they are gone."

News 4 Tucson's Allie Potter asked Peterson why does he keep putting up these signs when there is a good chance they will end up stolen or vandalized.

"To support Donald J. Trump, our President. The first President in my adult lifetime who actually cares about people and it is time to take a stand for him."

These residents said it is not over until the President of the United States is chosen.

"I will keep putting up signs," said Peterson.

"You can steal by sign but you cannot steal my vote," said Wineinger.

Potter reached out to the Pima County Democrats. They said sign vandalism is not a priority. They are focused on getting their candidate's messages and getting out the vote. They added signs do not vote.

Monday, News 4 Tucson's Allie Potter reported on a Foothills neighborhood. Residents there woke up to find their Biden signs vandalized. They were all spray painted with "Trump" on them.

Pima County Democrats and the Pima County GOP issued a statement condemning any defacing or destruction of signs. They said if they find out who did it, they will call police.