Decision 2020: Breakdown of Prop 208: Invest in Education Act

TUCSON (KVOA)- On the ballot in Arizona is Prop 208, which would increase income tax for high earners and use that money to fund teacher salaries and educational programs.

Prop 208 would impost a 3.5% income tax surcharge on taxable individual income for those making $250,000 for a single person or on married couples making $500,000.

"Prop 208 will raise an estimated $940 million in new revenue each year for Arizona's public schools," said David Lujan, the director of the Arizona Center for Economic Progress.

Opponents don't see it that way.

"This does damage to our economy," said Garrick Taylor, a spokesperson for No on Proposition 208. "This puts future investments in education at real risk."

The current tax rate for high earners is 4.5%, so adding this new tax surcharge would result in high earners paying a total tax of 8% on taxable income.

"If it passes, Arizona will be on a top 10 list nationally of states with the highest income tax rate," said Taylor. "That is not a list we want to appear on."

Taylor said that this is not the right prop to increase education funding because it will hurt small businesses.

"Prop 208 disproportionately hits small businesses and small businesses are already struggling in the middle of a pandemic," he said. "Small businesses that are responsible for hiring and employing 58% of Arizona private sector work force... it is bad policy."

However, Lujan said that this prop will not hurt small businesses and only affects the top 1% wealthiest earners in the state.

"Money that will have strict accountability that the politicians at the state capital cannot touch and will be used for very specific purposes like increase teacher salaries and reducing class sizes," said Lujan.

He also said that none of the money goes to administrative costs.

Breakdown of Prop 208 revenue:

50% of funding will go towards increasing teacher salaries and other certified employees like nurses, counselors, social workers, etc., as well as classroom support personnel hiring.

25% of funding will go towards classroom support staff, including classroom aids, security personnel, clerical staff, student food service personnel, bus drivers, etc.

12% of funding will go towards a career training and workforce program for students in grades 9-12.

10% of funding will go towards teacher mentoring and retention programs.

3% of funding will go towards the Arizona teachers academy.

To see a breakdown of Prop 208, click here.