Gov. Ducey’s rental eviction protections program set to expire in Arizona

TUCSON (KVOA) - Governor Doug Ducey's Executive Order extending a moratorium on residential evictions for those impacted economically by COVID-19 is set to expire on Oct. 31.

With no anticipation for Ducey to renew the program, business owners like Drew Berryhill, are turning to the Centers for Disease eviction protection program.

"Whatever has to be done to make sure that I'm protected and I'm afforded all the protections," Berryhill said." I'm going to do...I'm going to fight it."

Berryhill is the owner of a nursery and gardening store in Tucson. Since the pandemic, he says he's been hit hard financially. He's currently enrolled in the CDC's protection program which protects him until Dec. 31st.

Joe Ferguson Pima County Constable with Justice Precinct says even with the CDC's program he expects a lot of people to be evicted once Governor Ducey's executive order expires this Halloween.

"I'm a dad, so when I go there I see the kids and I think about the families that might not have another place to go," Ferguson said.

For families or businesses who are unable to pay their rent, he says the best thing they can do is communicate with their landlord and look into relief provided by the city and county.

"There's grants from the city of Tucson, there's grants from Pima County," Ferguson said. "But you know I was on a call today where we're pretty sure that the money from the county will run out sometime in November."

Meanwhile, business owners like Berryhill say they're just hoping for the best outcome.

"Definitely been challenging but I'd like to believe that the greatest challenges can only bring out the best," Berryhill said.

For more information on the CDC's eviction protection program, click here.