Early voting available at the University of Arizona campus

TUCSON (KVOA)- The University of Arizona is encouraging students to exercise their right to vote, that’s why it's offering early voting for the university community.



Early voting began on campus today and it’ll be available until the deadline this Friday, Oct. 30. You can head over to the Student Union Memorial Center building on East University Boulevard from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to cast your vote.



In addition, if you're a Pima County voter and miss the deadline to mail in your ballot, the University says you can drop it off at that same location on Election Day.

Early voting at the University is hosted by the Associated Students of the University of Arizona in conjunction with the Pima County Recorder’s office.

