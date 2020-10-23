Caring for their community: Volunteers brighten up Tucson streets

TUCSON (KVOA) - Hundreds of volunteers are making a difference in their community by participating in the United Way's Days of Caring event.



More than 600 volunteers are signed up to take part in 82 projects around town. There will be social distancing and face masks required due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



While things might look a bit different this year, there are still plenty of projects for volunteers to participate in, including chalking on 4th Avenue near the University ofArizona's Eller College.



"I enjoy it, it's art and I feel like it is the least I can do to try and make a difference," said volunteer Jeffrey Siegler.



Volunteers colored the street in chalk on Friday morning hoping to lift spirits during a difficult year.



"We're writing inspirational hopeful messages to try and spread happiness in the community," said University of Arizona student Olivia Schiller.

"It has been stressful, a stressful election season and with everything going we're just trying to remind everyone there is good out there you know," Schiller went on to say.



UA Eller College chalking on 4th Ave for United away of Tucson's 21st annual Days of Caring event. pic.twitter.com/ZKrm9ESLTb — AndrewKVOA (@AndrewKVOA) October 23, 2020

"Just to give a little reminder for people if they're walking home from work after a tough day just to give them hope and put a smile on their face seems like it's not a lot, butit can make a big difference in everybody's day," said Siegler.



According to United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona, all of the tools volunteers are using are sanitized and they're focusing on more outdoor projects this year.



There are several projects happening on Saturday, October 24th including a Barrio Kroger neighborhood tree planting at 902 South Verdugo Avenue from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.



There is also a Diaper Bank bundling from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 1050 South Plumer Avenue.



This year you can also create a project at home or in your neighborhood with family and friends.



