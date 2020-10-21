COVID-19 cases up in Arizona but another shut down not expected

TUCSON (KVOA) - Mask mandates, social distancing and COVID-19 testing continue across Arizona and it looks like that will not let up anytime soon.

News 4 Tucson's Allie Potter spoke to Arizona Public Health Director Dr. Cara Christ Wednesday afternoon. She told Potter, Arizona has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases, especially in the last couple of weeks.

"It is a slight increase but we are carefully monitoring that."

Dr. Christ said Arizonans have done a great job following CDC guidelines.

"And we know a lot more about COVID-19. We know which are the high risk areas, what our state looks like and how to respond."

Potter asked Dr. Christ if Arizona could possibly see another state shutdown, like we saw a few months ago with bars, restaurants and gyms.

"We would like to keep everything open. We have requirements in place and we have been doing a lot of investigations and a lot of technical assistance with businesses to make sure they are aligned with those requirements. Those were not in place back in June or July. They are now."

She said wearing a mask, social distancing and getting tested if you have COVID-19 symptoms are key.

"Also, following the public health guidelines. So one of the things we are really working on is if we identify cases, we are reaching out to potential contacts. We are working with their close contacts at school, work etc."

Dr. Christ said it is important to remember those CDC guidelines, especially during the holidays. Just because you are at someone's house, does not mean the mask is safe to take off.