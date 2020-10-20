UArizona excels in Space Science

The University of Arizona is earning top marks for its Space Science Program.

The University of Arizona ranked No. 97 out of 1,500 higher education institutions across 86 countries in the 2021 Best Global Universities ranking, released Tuesday.

UArizona was No. 44 among universities in the U.S. and No. 23 among public universities.

U.S. News & World Report's Best Global Universities also ranks schools on separate subjects. The university's highest ranking is in space science, where it is tied for number 11.

"I am extremely proud to see our university once again recognized as one of the world's most respected academic research institutions," said University of Arizona President Robert C. Robbins. "The groundbreaking work of our faculty and research staff allows us to tackle the world's most significant challenges, while expanding our knowledge into the furthest reaches of the universe."

The university received top 100 rankings for its programs in geosciences (23), plant and animal sciences (tied 31), environment and ecology (37), arts and humanities (40), surgery (83), environmental and occupational health (tied 95) and economics and business (tied 100).