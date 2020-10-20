Seattle fashion company packing up and moving to Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) - Joey Rodolfo has helped create or redesign brands like Tommy Bahama or for you golfers out there, Callaway. But, now he is bringing fashion to Downtown Tucson as the Co-founder of WOW Studios. It is a Seattle company that offers luxury technical sportswear and focuses on blending "old school" design philosophies with modern innovation.

Rodolfo said, "Tucson is business-friendly and offers incredible partnership opportunities."

He was not available for an on-camera interview but a statement was provided to News 4 Tucson.

"My vision is to establish Tucson as the next hub of innovative design not just in fashion, but in health/wellness and wearable tech. I want to see how we can build a new industry in Tucson, attract suppliers and create the next generation of health and wellness products that make lives better."

"This is an opportunity for more designers to move into the Tucson area which would be great. If you think about it, Allie, we were the very first city of astronomy, we obviously know our foods and it would be great to bring in fashion as well," said Rio Nuevo board member Edmund Marquez.

By January 2021, WOW Studios' new home will be right here on the corner of Toole and Stone Avenues. They will lease the 17,000 square foot building which will include offices, design studios and retail space.

"The folks at Sun Corridor approached us. Here at Rio Nuevo, we love to invest in our economy. And we are investing up to $500,000 to help Wow Studios move to our downtown area. To bring more jobs and hopefully build out the Toole Avenue Fashion District in our downtown area," said Marquez.

50 new jobs will be added. The fashion company expects an economic impact of $252 million over the next 10 years.