Arizona STOP Violence Against Women Grant accepting applications

TUCSON (KVOA) - It’s Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Here in Arizona, state officials are working to raise awareness and take a stand against all forms of abuse.

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey’s Office of Youth, Faith and Family has opened up applications for its Arizona STOP Violence Against Women Grant, where nearly $2.5 million will be awarded to programs throughout the state that work to put a stop to domestic violence.



The grant offers programs with an award of up to $150,000 dollars for up to three years.



Applications close on Monday, Oct. 26th at 5 p.m.

For more information on this grant, visit here.

