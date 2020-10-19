San Miguel High School launches All In 100K Challenge

TUCSON (KVOA)- San Miguel High School launched a new challenge named the mission of the All In 100k challenge aimed to raise money for the annual operations of the school and for student scholarships.



The school hopes to raise $100,000 between Oct. 25th and Dec. 31st.



Every dollar donated will be matched dollar for dollar up to $100K.



The school will kick off the challenge with a virtual event on Sunday, Oct. 25th beginning at 5 p.m.



For more information on how you can participate, visit here.

