Handful of protesters show up during President Trump’s Tucson rally

TUCSON (KVOA) - Thousands of people showed their support for President Donald Trump during his Make America Great Again rally.

Rallies bring excitement and passion and usually protests.

President Trump supporters could be seen miles away, waiting to get inside.

News 4 Tucson found a handful of Joe Biden supporters (three to be exact).

One man did not want to be identified but held signs that said, "Love Trumps Hate" and "Honk if you hate Trump."

"It is important to fight against and say there are people who are not okay with this. Especially for mineralized communities who are scared and feel like everyone is against them. I would at least like to come out and says, "I am with you."

A woman stood on the corner of Valencia Rd. and Tucson Blvd. She said we need peace in the USA.

"Vote your heart out. Get out and vote. Do not vote for the lesser of two evils," said Biden supporter Cara Bissell.

Another woman came running up to News 4 Tucson asking if we knew where other democrats were. She was able to link up and have a mini protest with the other two we spoke to.

"If we want to get our state back and opened up and want things to function, we need to rid of Trump. We need to get rid of our Governor. We need to vote straight democrat down the ticket," said Irene Black.

The Biden-Harris campaigne have not said if they have an event planned for Tucson.